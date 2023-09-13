Our Wednesday forecast is calling for daytime highs in the 70s/80s. Cold front will continue to drop temperatures down tomorrow into the 60s/70s. Thursday will not only feature cooler daytime highs, but also cooler overnight lows. Southwestern Montana and central valleys could receive overnight lows anywhere between 25-35 degrees. Patchy frost will be possible in these areas. 35-45 degree lows will also be possible elsewhere across the region. Showers and thunderstorms are possible today for southern portions of the state of Montana into the Wyoming border. These storms should be non-severe and should clear by Thursday morning as the front moves out. A ridge of high pressure will form bringing in drier and above average temperatures through the weekend.

