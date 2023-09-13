Our Wednesday forecast is calling for daytime highs in the 70s/80s. Cold front will continue to drop temperatures down tomorrow into the 60s/70s. Thursday will not only feature cooler daytime highs, but also cooler overnight lows. Southwestern Montana and central valleys could receive overnight lows anywhere between 25-35 degrees. Patchy frost will be possible in these areas. 35-45 degree lows will also be possible elsewhere across the region. Showers and thunderstorms are possible today for southern portions of the state of Montana into the Wyoming border. These storms should be non-severe and should clear by Thursday morning as the front moves out. A ridge of high pressure will form bringing in drier and above average temperatures through the weekend.
Cold front bringing in unsettled weather, frost in southwestern, central Montana valleys
- Posie Buffington ABC FOX Montana
Tags
aloaeza
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News For You
Local Weather
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Multistate search for murder suspect ends with hostage situation and fatal standoff at gas station
- AG Austin Knudsen charged with 41 counts of professional misconduct
- Grizzly shot & injured during attack, emergency closure order in place in the Buck Ridge Yellow Mule area
- Alabama teen sentenced to life for killing 5 family members at 14
- Severe heat and heavy storms hit New England; fallen tree kills camper in Vermont
- Man killed after crash on E Lincoln Rd. near Helena
- High-speed police chase in Missoula ends with multiple collisions and arrest
- Single mom reflects on new structural welding program at GFCMSU
- Police trying to ID two suspects of alleged attack, beating up of two people in Missoula
- Searchers find remains of missing man in the Missouri River
Images
Videos
© Copyright 2023 Nonstop Local - ABC FOX 2200 Stephens Avenue, Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.