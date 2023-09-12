Western Montana - Temperatures were in the mid 70s to mid 80s today across Montana, which is a little above normal for mid-September.

It was clear to partly cloudy with isolated showers developing from southwest to northcentral areas.

Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph with gusts near 30 mph in Livingston.

A cold front will move into western Montana tonight moving across the state tomorrow. Tomorrow will be cold and breezy in all but northeast Montana where the front will have yet to arrive.

A chance for a few showers this evening in the southwest with a slight chance statewide tomorrow. The best chance tomorrow will be in southwest Montana and along the Wyoming border.

It will be cooler in the northeast Thursday, and high pressure builds into the state Friday, bringing a warming trend to the state.

Temperatures will be above normal this weekend. We should have highs in the 70s. Lows tonight in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s and 70s west to the 80s east. Highs in the 60s and 70s will happen on Thursday, warming back to the 70s and 80s this weekend.