Temperatures were much cooler statewide thanks to a cold front that moved through yesterday and last night.
They ranged from 32 in Butte to the 40s west and 50s east.
A winter storm warning late tonight and Thursday for the mountains of central and southwest Montana.
It also includes lower elevations such as Stanford, Neihart and White Sulphur Springs.
Snowfall of 3 to 8 inches in the lower elevations and 8 to 24 inches in the higher elevations.
Winter weather advisories from Glasgow in the northeast to Butte in the southwest.
This includes Great Falls, Lewistown, Helena, and Bozeman.
Snowfall of 2 to 6 inches in the lower elevations with 6 to 10 inches in the higher elevations.
Snow melt continues to bring flooding to parts of the state.
A flood warning for the Milk, Poplar and Battle Creek Rivers in northeast Montana with advisories elsewhere.
There is also a flood advisory for Gallatin and Meagher Counties.
An area of a mix of rain and snow extends from the mountains around Missoula to Great Falls and Malta.
Sustained winds ranged from 5 to 20 mph.
A major spring storm will bring widespread rain and snow to the state tonight and tomorrow.
Rainfall will be heaviest across north central and eastern Montana with rain ranging from a third to three quarters of an inch.
Great Falls may also see half an inch.
Snowfall will be heaviest across southwest to central and northeast Montana.
Models indicate 4 to 9 inches from Dillon to Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Great Falls, Livingston and Lewistown.
Far northwest and far southeast Montana are expecting very little.
Rain and snow tonight from southwest to northeast Montana.
Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.
Widespread rain and snow tomorrow.
Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
Below normal temperatures again Friday.
Then a nice warming trend this weekend and early next week before temperatures begin dropping again.
Highs in the 50s Saturday, the 60s Sunday and the 60s and 70s Monday.
Highs drop back to 40s and 50s by mid-week.
