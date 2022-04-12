Temperatures across the state ranged from the upper 10s and 20s east of the divide to the lower 30s west.

A winter storm warning continues through early Wednesday for central and eastern Montana, including the Billings, Great Falls, Bozeman and Helena areas.

A few more inches of snow will be possible.

A winter weather advisory for parts of northeast Montana, including Glasgow.

A blizzard warning until noon Thursday for eastern Montana, including Miles City and Glendive.

Total snowfall of one to three feet with winds up to 50 mph.

I-94 is closed from Billing to the North Dakota border. Radar shows patchy snow west of the divide with widespread snow across central and eastern Montana.

A large and complex storm system is bringing blizzard conditions and very cold air to parts of Montana, hot temperatures and strong winds to the central plains and the threat of severe weather and tornadoes in the central plains and mid-west.

Snowfall has been impressive in Montana, with three feet at Pony, in Madison County.

Billings has had over a foot with a daily snow record shattered.

It was the snowiest April day in Billings sinch 1955.

Low pressure will continue to bring snow to areas east of the divide with an additional one to seven inches.

After the snow, record lows and record low maximums are expected the next couple of days.

Temperatures may finally reach near normal early next week.

Highs will be 30 degrees below normal the rest of this week.

We should be in the 50s for highs. There is another chance of snow Saturday and showers Tuesday.

Lows tonight in the single digits and 10s.

Highs tomorrow in the upper 10s and 20s east of the divide to the lower 30s west.

Highs will warm back to the 30s and 40s late this weekend and weekend and then to the 40s and 50s by next Tuesday.

Lows will warm back to the 20s and 30s by the middle of next week.