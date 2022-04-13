Temperatures were very cold for mid-April, with upper 10s and 20s across central and eastern Montana to the 30s west of the divide.

Winds were gusting to 33 mph in Billings and the 40s mph in Jordan, Glendive and Miles City.

Wind chills were just a bit below zero in Miles City to the single digits and 10s east of the divide.

Winter storm warnings and advisories from Glasgow south to Sheridan, Wyoming will expire this evening.

The blizzard warning in far northeast Montana will expire by 10 pm tonight but continue across the far southeast until noon Thursday.

An additional one to three inches near the North Dakota border.

Radar shows snow continuing across eastern Montana and patchy snow in the central areas.

Skies were sunny west of the divide.

Very strong low pressure over North Dakota continues to bring snow to eastern and parts of central Montana.

The snow will gradually end tonight.

Some re-developing snow and graupel showers statewide Thursday and Friday.

Snowfall has ranged from one to three feet across parts of central and eastern Montana.

Record lows were also set, with 6 below zero in Butte, 1 above in Dillon and 19 above in Missoula.

More record lows the next two mornings.

Temperatures will moderate a little in the west but temperatures will remain well below normal the rest of the week, recovering some later in the weekend and next week.

Another storm may bring more accumulating snow Saturday and Sunday.

Lows tonight in the single digits and 10s, moderating to the 10s and 20s this weekend and the 20s and 30s next week.

Highs in the upper 10s and 20s east of the divide Thursday with 30s to around 40 west of the divide.

Highs warm to the 30s and 40s by the weekend and the 40s and 50s next week.