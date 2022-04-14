Temperatures were again very cold across Montana today with upper 10s and 20s east of the divide and in the 30s west.

Winds were gusting up into the 30s mph in the east.

Wind chills were down into the single digits and 10s east of the divide.

A winter weather advisory through the evening for counties along the Dakota borders where another inch of snow is possible with another advisory for the Lower Clark Fork area west of the Missoula area.

Snowfall there of one to four inches.

Low pressure that brought a major winter storm to Montana is exiting the eastern parts of the state while a weak one is moving into the west.

It will bring areas of light snow tonight and Friday.

Accumulations in the mountains and also lower elevations west of Missoula.

Temperatures will be moderating only slightly from records.

In fact, a record lows of 4 above zero today in Billings and Dillon, 7 in Livingston and 10 in Helena.

A stronger storm system will bring accumulating snow to most of the state Saturday except the southcentral areas.

High pressure will bring drier air into the state with somewhat milder temperatures.

Lows tonight in the single digits and 10s east of the divide to around 20 west.

Highs Friday in the upper 20s to lower 30s east of the divide to around 40 west.

Highs warm to the 30s and 40s this weekend and 40s and 50s early next week.