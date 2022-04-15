Temperatures today remained well below normal for this time of the year across Montana.

It was in the 20s to lower 30s east of the divide and in the 30s west.

Radar shows pockets of snow across the state.

A winter weather advisory Saturday night for northwest Montana, from Glacier Park south to the Seeley Lake and Potomac areas.

The advisory also covers the Kootenai Cabinet area west of Kalispell and the Lower Clark Forst region northwest of Missoula.

Snowfall there of 1 to 3 inches in the valleys with up to 8 inches in the mountains.

Advisories Saturday night and Sunday in central Montana, including Great Falls, and northeast Montana, including Glasgow.

Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches.

Weak low pressure is bringing clouds to Montana and a few areas of light snow and flurries.

A strong storm system will move into the state this weekend, bringing accumulating snow, especially to the northern half of the state.

A break and then another chance of rain and snow Tuesday.

Temperatures will gradually warm to near normal next week after a prolonged cold wave.

Lows in the single digits north-central and northeast to the 20s elsewhere.

Lows will moderate to the 20s and 30s next week. Highs in the 30s central and east Saturday and the 40s west.

Highs will warm to the 40s and 50s by the middle of next week.