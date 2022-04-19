Temperatures warmed into the 40s and 50s today across Montana, which is at or below normal.

Winds were gusting into the 40s and 50s mph from Kalispell to Havre and Cut Bank.

A wind advisory until 9 pm for the Flathead and Mission Valleys of northwest.

A high wind warning for the High Line and Rocky Mountain Front until midnight.

Winds gusting up to 75 mph.

A wind advisory for Fort Peck Lake through Wednesday. Gusts up to 40 mph there.

Radar shows a few rain, snow and graupel showers across west-central Montana.

Gusty winds continue across Montana as a cold front moved across the state.

Mainly mountain snow tonight and early tomorrow for western and southwest Montana, although the Bozeman area may see some snow.

Accumulations possible at Homestake, MacDonald, Lolo and Lost Trail Passes along with Evaro Hill north of Missoula.

Blustery weather continuing.

Low pressure will intensify and bring beneficial rain and snow to drought-plagued south-central and southeast Montana, including Billings and Miles City.

On the backside of the storm, blizzard conditions may develop across southeast Montana along with heavy snow.

This would be the area's second April snowstorm.

Temperatures will remain below normal through the weekend, possibly warming next week.

Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the 40s and 50s and remaining there through the weekend.

Highs may warm into the 50s and 60s by the middle of next week.