Temperatures were well below normal across Montana today with 30s central and east and 40s west.
Winter storm warnings continue into Thursday from Great Falls to Lewistown and across northeast Montana.
Winter weather advisories for most other areas east of the divide.
Additional accumulations are likely.
Heavy snow continues between Great Falls, Helena and Lewistown and also northeast Montana.
Isolated snow showers west of the divide.
Winds ranged from 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 36 mph at Livingston.
A major winter storm continues across central and eastern Montana.
Snowfall was almost two feet at Sacajawea in Gallatin County, 20" in Lewistown and 10" in Great Falls.
More snow through tomorrow east of the divide.
Late tomorrow and Friday there will be a chance in all areas.
Improvement is expected this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.