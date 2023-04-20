It has been a very cold April day across Montana, especially east of the divide where temperatures were in the 30s, warming to the 40s to around 50 west of the divide.
Winter weather advisory through Friday morning for the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountains where 3 to 6 inches of snow are expected.
Radar shows snow continuing from near Helena to Great Falls and still snowing from Malta to Wolf Point and Glasgow.
Winds are sustained 15 to 25 mph across eastern Montana with gusts into the 30s mph.
As the major storm that brought one to three feet of snow to central Montana moves out this evening, another weather one moves into far western Montana.
There will be a chance of snow west of the divide tonight with convective isolated rain, snow and graupel showers across central and western Montana tomorrow.
A break Saturday and a bit milder.
Another storm system will bring a chance of rain to western Montana Sunday and early next week.
Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s east of the divide and 30s west.
Highs tomorrow in the 30s and 40s.
Highs will warm into the 40s and 50s this weekend and the 50s and 60s next week.
Models show beyond the seven day forecast for above normal temperatures west of the divide and below normal in eastern Montana.
