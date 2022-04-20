Temperatures across the state warmed into the 40s to lower 50s, which is well below normal for this time of the year.

A wind advisory until 9 pm for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana where wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible.

In fact, gusts have been up to that in Jordan and Glasgow.

Radar shows a few sprinkles and flurries between Billings and Sheridan, around Red Lodge and along the divide in northwest Montana.

Another wave of moisture will enter western Montana tonight with rain and snow around Missoula and Kalispell, especially in the mountains.

A few showers will move into central and northeast Montana on Thursday, but it will be very light with little reaching the ground.

A much stronger storm system will move into the state Friday and Saturday.

Some models are showing widespread rain and snow across southern and eastern areas of the state.

Our models has backed down on the precipitation.

Let's hope it doesn't we need more rain and snow.

A winter storm watch Friday and Friday night for the Bozeman area of southwest Montana and Friday night and Saturday for eastern parts of the state, from Miles City north to the Canadian border.

Snowfall of 3 to 10 inches in the lower elevations and 10 to 18 inches in the mountains.

Continued chilly weather with a brief warming trend to above normal temperatures by the middle of next week.

Lows in the 20s east to the 30s central and west tonight and in the 20s and 30s through early next week.

Highs in the 40s west to the 50s east on Thursday, dropping to the 30s and 40s Friday and Saturday.

Highs may reach the 60s by the middle of next week.