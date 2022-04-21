Temperatures were in the 40s and lower 50s today across Montana, about 10 degrees cooler than normal.

A storm will impact the state through the weekend.

Patchy rain and snow showers are across west-central, south-central and northeast Montana.

A winter storm warning Friday and Friday for the mountains of Gallatin and Madison Counties in southwest Montana and Absaroka and Beartooth mountains.

A winter weather advisory for the mountains of central Montana and lower elevations of northeast Montana around Glasgow.

Snowfall of 1 to 5 inches in the lower elevations with 5 to 12 inches in the mountains.

A blizzard warning Friday night and Saturday for eastern Montana, including Miles City and Glendive.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph with 7 to 18 and locally 24 inches of snow.

Another major winter storm will impact central and eastern Montana Friday through Saturday.

Low pressure will intensify and move into northeast Wyoming.

That will put eastern Montana in a perfect place for high winds and heavy snow.

The precipitation will start as rain Friday and turn to snow Friday night and Saturday.

Precipitation will mainly be in the form of rain in the Billings area north to Great Falls.

Bozeman will see rain change to snow along with Miles City north to Glasgow.

Temperatures won't be quite as cold as with last week's storm.

Lows tonight in the 30s.

Highs Friday in the 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the 30s and 40s east to the 50s west Saturday with all areas warming to the 50s and 60s by early next week.