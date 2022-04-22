Temperatures depended on cloud cover and precipitation today across Montana.

With clouds and areas of rain, temperatures were held to the upper 30s in places like Great Falls, Dillon and Lewistown, but warmed into the 50s around Missoula.

A strong low pressure will be over the northern plains late tonight and Saturday.

On the back side of it heavy rain and snow area possible.

Winter storm warnings for the mountains of Madison and Gallatin Counties and the Absaroka and Beartooth mountains. Winter weather advisories for the Little and Big Belt mountains of central Montana and northeast Montana around Glasgow and Jordan.

Snowfall of 1 to 5 inches in the lower elevations and 5 to 12 inches in the mountains.

A blizzard warning for eastern Montana tonight and Saturday.

Winds gusting up to 50 mph will bring white out conditions. Snowfall of 7 to 18 inches, with more than 20 inches in some areas.

Radar shows light rain over central Montana.

A major winter storm will once again develop across the northern Rockies and Plains.

It will be similar to last week's although not as cold. Snow will fall near the cold core of it in eastern Montana late tonight and Saturday but remain rain west of it in central Montana.

Western Montana will escape the storm and have a decent weekend, especially Sunday.

Rainfall may exceed an inch in places such as Billings with snowfall up to 22 inches in Miles City.

High pressure will bring drier air to Montana Sunday and Monday.

Another storm system may bring showers to western Montana Tuesday with a stronger storm system next Thursday and Friday with widespread rain and snow.

Temperatures warm early next week to or slightly above normal before falling back below normal with the late week storm.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Highs in the 30s east Saturday, the 40s central and the 50s west.

Highs in the 40s and 50 east of the divide Sunday and around 60 west.

Highs warm to the 50s and 60s, and a couple near 70 Monday and Tuesday before falling again to the 30s and 40s late week.