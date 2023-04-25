Temperatures today ranged from the 40s across southwest Montana to the 50s and 60s elsewhere.
The exception was the Lewistown area.
Showers cooled temperatures there to the 40s.
Radar showed the Lewistown shower along with one west of Glasgow.
Otherwise, skies were clear to partly cloudy central and east and cloudy from Missoula north to the Canadian border.
Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph except higher in Cut Bank, where there was a gust up to 37 mph.
Milder air is moving into central and eastern Montana.
This will continue through Wednesday.
A cold front will then bring a few showers and thundershowers to central and eastern parts of the state Wednesday night and early Thursday.
Temperatures will be cooler in central and eastern Montana behind the front, but not impacting areas west of the divide.
Winds will be strong Thursday east of the divide with gusts up to 30 and 40 mph.
High pressure will build into the state late Thursday and Friday.
On the back side of it a warming trend will continue west of the divide.
North winds will keep temperatures cooler central and east.
All of the state will have a warming trend this weekend before temperatures cool a bit next week.
Lows tonight in the 30s, with lower 40s northeast.
Highs Wednesday in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Highs cool east of the divide Thursday with a warming trend by the weekend.
The warming trend will continue daily west of the divide.
Highs this weekend will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s west of the divide, 60s and 70s east of the divide in central Montana and the upper 50s and 60s across northeast Montana.
