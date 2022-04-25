Temperatures warmed into the upper 50s and 60s today across Montana.

Winds were generally 5 to 15 mph.

Increasing clouds west with sunshine central and east.

Temperatures warmed today across Montana as weak high pressure dominated the weather.

A cold front will start moving across the west tonight and statewide on Tuesday.

A good chance for showers west of the divide by morning with a chance for a few showers moving into the central and northeast parts of the state Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Gusty winds with the front.

A wind advisory for Fort Peck Lake Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

Unsettled and cool the latter half of the week. A significant rain and snow event will be possible Thursday night through Saturday.

Some models suggest heavy rain central and east and then a heavy wet snow across parts of central and western Montana.

At this point, we may see some snow along I-15 from Great Falls to Helena and Butte.

Lows tonight in the 30s to around 40.

Highs tomorrow in the 50s west and the 60s to lower 70s central, but still chilly near the North Dakota border.

Highs will drop to the 30s central and east by Thursday and then 40s and 50s statewide Friday and Saturday.

Highs will rebound some by early next week.