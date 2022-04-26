Temperatures today varied due to cloud cover and rain.

It was only in the 40s to lower 50s west where showers fell to the 60s and lower 70s central.

Chilly along the North Dakota border due to snow cover.

Temperatures were much colder than 24 hours in the west and warmer than it was 24 hours ago in the central areas.

A wind advisory until midnight for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

Gusts have been up to 38 mph in Dillon in the southwest and Glasgow and Jordan in the northeast.

Radar showers in the west moving into central Montana.

Low pressure over the Pacific will eject waves of moisture into Montana.

One is crossing the state this evening with showers.

Another will bring showers Wednesday evening to southwest, central and southcentral Montana.

A stronger storm will develop over Wyoming Thursday night and impact the state through Friday night.

A winter storm watch for the passes along the divide and in the Little and Big Belt mountains.

Snowfall of six inches or more there.

Widespread rain will develop, especially across central and eastern Montana.

Late Thursday night and Friday a heavy wet snow may fall across central Montana around Great Falls and Lewistown.

Another system may bring a few showers west of the divide on Monday.

Lows in the 30s.

Highs Wednesday in the 50s west and the 60s east. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s by Friday into the weekend, then warm back to the 60s and even lower 70s by next Tuesday.