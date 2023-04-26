Temperatures warmed into the 50s and 60s today, which is near normal.
A cold front will move through the state tonight and early Thursday.
It will bring a few showers with snow in the mountains of central Montana.
A winter weather advisory for Kings Hill Pass along with the Highwood, Snowy and Judith mountains.
Snowfall of 2 to 6 inches.
Up to a quarter of an inch of rain in the lower elevations.
Winds are gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front.
A cold front will bring cooler air to central and eastern Montana late tonight and Thursday.
Winds will also gust up to 40 mph across central Montana.
Isolated showers, mainly across the north.
High pressure will build into the state Friday bringing a warming trend.
In fact, parts of western Montana will be close to record highs Saturday and Sunday.
Only slightly cooler weather is expected next week along with spring showers.
Finally, tulip weather! Lows tonight in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Highs tomorrow in the 40s and 50s east of the divide and lower 60s west.
Highs will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s west of the divide this weekend and the 70s central and 60s east.
