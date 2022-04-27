Temperatures were variable across Montana on Wednesday with 50s and lower 60s except in the southwest where showers and clouds kept temperatures in the 30s in Butte and Dillon.

A push of moisture will bring showers from southwest Montana east and northeastward through the evening hours.

A wave of moisture will bring a period of rain from southwest through central into northeast Montana overnight.

A much stronger storm will develop across the northern Rockies and plains late Thursday through Friday night.

A winter storm warning for the Helena and White Sulphur Springs areas and Kings Hill Pass.

Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches in the lower elevations with up to 10 inches at the pass.

A winter storm watch for the Butte and Blackfoot areas, including Georgetown Lake. Snowfall of 2 to 6 inches.

Winter weather advisories for the Rocky Mountain Front and the passes in Gallatin, Madison and Beaverhead counties.

Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches along the front and 3 to 6 inches at those passes.

Rain will overspread the state Thursday night through Friday night with the rain changing to snow in central and southwest Montana in the lower elevations.

Another storm system will bring rain and mountain snow Monday and Tuesday.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

Highs Thursday in the upper 40s and 50s.

Highs in the 40s and 50s again Friday, the 50s this weekend warming to the 60s by Wednesday of next week.