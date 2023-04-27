Temperatures greatly varied across Montana, depending on cloud cover and showers.
They ranged from the 30s in Lewistown and Butte to the 40s and low 50s east of the divide and upper 50s west of the divide.
The upper-level jet stream and storm track brought cooler weather to central and eastern Montana and a few lingering showers.
A winter weather advisory remains posted until 9 pm for the Highwood, Snowy and Judith mountains of central Montana.
An additional one to three inches of snow there. Winds were strong in some areas, with sustained winds in the 10s and 20s mph and gusts up to 51 mph in Dillon.
A storm system brought gusty winds and a few showers to Montana today.
It will quickly exit the state with high pressure building into the region.
It will bring clearing skies and a warming trend through next week.
We will be going into an extended period of normal or above normal temperatures.
In fact, by the weekend a few record highs are possible in the Missoula area.
A rapid rise is expected on area streams and rivers.
It appears we will have an extended period of warm weather.
Lows tonight in the 20s and 30s across central and eastern Montana with upper 30s and lower 40s west.
Highs Friday in the 60s to lower 70s.
Highs will warm into the upper 60s and 70s across central and eastern Montana with upper 70s and 80s west of the divide.
