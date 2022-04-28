Temperatures late Thursday ranged from the 40s southwest, 50s central and west to the lower 60s northeast.

A storm system will bring widespread rain and snow to the state tonight through Friday.

A winter storm warning for Kings Hills Pass where up to a foot of snow is possible.

Warnings are also posted for the Butte and Georgetown Lake areas, with 2 to 4 inches of snow in Butte and up to 10 inches at the lake.

Winter weather advisory for the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountains where 4 to 7 inches are possible.

An advisory for the passes in Gallatin, Madison and Beaverhead Counties where 3 to 6 inches are possible.

An advisory for the Rocky Mountain Front where 2 to 5 inches are possible.

Radar shows rain and snow overspreading southwest Montana.

Low pressure will track across northern Wyoming tonight and into the Dakotas tomorrow.

It will bring widespread rain and mountain snow to Montana, all areas except the northwest.

Some cities in central Montana may see a couple of inches of slushy snow in the morning, such as Helena and in southwest Montana around Bozeman.

As that storm departs Montana we will see a short break before yet another low pressure moves into the western areas of the state late Saturday.

Rain will overspread the west, then statewide again on Sunday.

It appears this pattern continues next week with more chances of precipitation.

Except for a couple of days next week, temperatures will remain at or below normal, which has highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Lows tonight in the 30s to lower 40s.

Highs Friday in the 40s and lower 50s.

Highs in the 50s this weekend, warming to the 50s and lower 60s Monday and Tuesday with further warming to the 60s to lower 70s by next Wednesday and Thursday.

Beyond that it appears temperatures drop back to normal or below.