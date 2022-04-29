A strong storm is sitting over the Dakotas.

Montana is on the backside with widespread rain across the eastern third of the state.

Radar shows rain from Billings to Glendive north to Malta and south to Sheridan with snow in the Bighorn mountains.

A winter weather advisory for those mountains for a total of 6 to 10 inches of snow.

Temperatures ranged from the 40s to lower 50s, although it was 61 in the Glasgow area.

A storm will exit the state tonight with rain ending in the east. Rainfall exceeded a half inch in places like Billings.

Snow fell across southwest and central Montana with 4 inches in Butte and Great Falls.

Patchy fog in the morning in the areas where it rained. Another weaker storm system will enter the state late Saturday and Sunday.

Afternoon showers developing west of the divide around Missoula and Kalispell spreading into central areas where they will weaken with little significance.

Another storm system will move across the region Monday night and Tuesday bringing more showers, mainly west of the divide.

Temperatures will remain below normal, with a brief window of normal to slightly above normal temperatures Thursday and Friday before temperatures cool again.

Lows in the 20s and lower 30s west and central where there is partial clearing, to the 30s to around 40 east.

Highs Saturday in the 50s, although a few 60s across the extreme northeast.

Highs remain cool Sunday through Tuesday before warming into the 60s to lower 70s Thursday and Friday of next week.