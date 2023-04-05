Temperatures remained below normal today across Montana, ranging from the 20s in the northeast to the 30s central and lower 40s west.
We should be in the 50s. Scattered snow and graupel showers were across central and western Montana.
Winds were 5 to 15 mph.
High pressure will build into Montana through Thursday.
Cold tonight but a bit milder tomorrow.
That trend continues into the Easter holiday weekend when, finally, we will be looking at temperatures at or above normal.
Moisture will move into western Montana Friday when there is a chance of showers.
Enjoy the milder weather early next week as colder air returns and below normal temperatures.
Lows in the single digits and 10s east to the 20s west.
Highs tomorrow in the 30s northeast, 40s central and lower 50s west.
Highs warm to the 50s and 60s Sunday and Monday before getting older again by the middle of next week.
