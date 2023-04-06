Temperatures today warmed into the 40s and 50s across most of the state except across the extreme east and northeast where temperatures were in the 30s and 40s.
A surge of moisture will move into the northwest U.S.
Friday and by Friday night a few showers will dance across western Montana.
Most of the state saw sunshine, except the east where a few snow showers were moving across the far northeast corner of the state.
Winds were 10 to 20 mph.
A beautiful forecast for most of the state with a warming trend through early next week! This is the first time we will have above normal temperatures since last October.
Enjoy them because it turns colder again by the middle of next week.
Breezy and warmer Saturday.
Easter Sunday will be a great day.
With the colder weather next week will come a chance of rain and snow.
Lows tonight in the 20s and 30s, except 10s across the northeast.
Highs Friday in the 60s from Great Falls to Billings, 50s elsewhere, except 40s in the extreme northeast and southwest.
Highs warm to the 60s and 70s Monday, only to fall back to the 40s on Wednesday.
