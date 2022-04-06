Temperatures continued to be below normal late this afternoon and evening across Montana. Temperatures were in the 40s to lower 50s, although a few upper 30s east.

A wind advisory until midnight for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana where there could be gusts up to 50 mph.

Sustained winds are in the upper 20s mph in south-central and eastern Montana, including the Billings area.

Gusts there to 40 mph and 44 mph across the border in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Radar shows lingering showers of rain and snow across central and eastern areas of the state.

Beneficial rain and snow fell across eastern Montana last night, but much more is needed.

Three inches of snow fell in Glasgow with about two-tenths of an inch of liquid.

A very windy two-day period with gusts to 85 mph near Augusta, 70 mph at Glasgow and 62 mph in Helena.

High pressure will build into the state tonight through early Friday.

Cold tonight with milder weather Thursday and warmer and breezy Friday.

A cold front will move across the state late Friday through Saturday, ushering in cooler air.

In fact, much colder air will then invade the state next week.

A few rain and snow showers Friday night and Saturday with snow and graupel showers central and Wednesday this weekend through early next week.

Lows tonight in the 20s, although 10 at West Yellowstone.

Highs tomorrow in the 50s to lower 60s, warming to the 60s and 70s Friday.

Highs drop back to the 40s and 50s this weekend further cooling to the 30s to lower 40s early next week.

We should be in the 50s to around 60.