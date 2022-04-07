Temperatures warmed into the 50s and lower 60s today.

This was 2 to 14 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago.

Skies have been clear, although a few clouds have moved into the far western areas of the state.

A quick look to the weekend shows cooler and blustery conditions with snow and graupel showers.

High pressure is building into Montana.

It will continue to bring milder air to the state, but this will not last long.

Highs Friday will be near records for central Montana.

A cold front will enter western parts of the state Friday afternoon and race across the state.

It will usher much cooler air into Montana along with gusty winds.

A wind advisory from 3 to 9 pm Friday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys of northwest Montana.

Gusts up to 35 mph will create waves 1 to 3 feet high on Flathead Lake.

A few showers with the front statewide Friday night and then in the colder air snow and graupel showers for western and parts of central Montana.

Some models are indicating much colder weather next week with possible record low maximums.

Some models are showing the possibility of a major winter-like storm for the southern half of the state.

Regardless, snow showers are likely.

Lows tonight in the 30s, except 20s in northeast Montana.

Highs Friday in the 60s far west and far east with 70s central Montana.

Lows drop to the 10s and 20s next week with highs dropping to the 40s and 50s this weekend and the 30s and lower 40s next week.