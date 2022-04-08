Temperatures warmed into the 60s far west and east to the 70s across central Montana.

A wind advisory through Saturday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys, including Kalispell and Polson.

Winds gusting to 35 mph with waves one to three feet high.

A high wind warning for the Rocky Mountain Front, from Browning to Choteau.

Winds gusting to 60 mph.

Wind have been gusting up to 40 mph in Kalispell and Cut Bank.

Radar shows a few showers developing in far northwest Montana.

High pressure brought a beautiful spring day to Montana.

However, big changes are on the horizon.

A potent cold front is moving across the state.

It will bring clouds, gusty winds and a few rain and snow showers.

In the colder air this weekend, flurries and snow showers are expected across central and especially western Montana.

Lows pressure will develop Monday and Tuesday of next week just south of Montana.

That should put the southern half of the state in line for a possible major winter storm.

This includes Butte, Bozeman, Billings and Miles City.

Accumulating snow will be possible.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s west to the upper 30s and lower 40s east.

Highs Saturday in the 40s central and west to the lower 50s east.

Highs drop to the 30s and 40s Monday and the 30s Tuesday, rebounding only slightly by the end of the week.

Lows will drop to the 10s and 20s next week.