Temperatures were in the 70s and 80s late today across Montana.

A fire weather warning until 9 pm for the Little Rockies, Lower Missouri Breaks, Charles Russell Refuge and Valley and Phillips Counties in northeast Montana.

A wind advisory for Fort Peck Lake in the northeast.

Winds will gust up to 35 and 40 mph across these areas.

Current winds range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 33 mph in Lewistown and 31 mph in Cut Bank, Great Falls and Billings.

Clear to partly cloudy skies.

A cold front has cooled temperatures a bit across Montana with highs back to normal or a little below normal.

We should be in the 80s.

A northwest flow will set up across the state.

A few disturbances will move across central and northeast Montana through the weekend.

Each will bring a slight chance of a shower, mainly to far northeast Montana.

High pressure will build into the state this weekend.

Warmer, especially west of the divide where it turns into a heat wave next week.

Temperatures will cool briefly again this weekend before warming next week.

A major heat wave across the Pacific Northwest with highs in the 100s next week in Portland.

Lows tonight in the 40s and 50s.

Highs tomorrow in the upper 70s and 80s.

Highs will warm into the 80s and 90s Sunday and next week.