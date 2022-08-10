Temperatures late afternoon today ranged from the 80s with cloud cover in the west to the 90s central and east with sunshine.

A heat advisory until 9 pm for south central Montana, including the Billings area.

Temperatures may flirt with 100 in these areas.

A fire weather warning until 9 pm for northeast and east central Montana, including Glasgow and Glendive.

Winds gusting up to 40 mph along with dry air and hot temperatures will bring an extreme fire danger to that area.

Winds were 5 to 15 mph west with 10 to 25 mph east, gusting to 37 mph at Glasgow.

Clear east with cloudy skies west.

Showers were developing west of the divide, especially west of Missoula.

The heat continues across Montana, although cloud cover today held down temperatures in the west.

A moist monsoonal southwest flow is bringing mid and upper-level moisture to the western parts of the state.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible across the central and west tonight and mainly southwest and south central on Thursday.

A few showers and thunderstorms statewide the latter half of the week, ending Sunday as drier air moves into the state.

Temperatures will remain above normal.

Lows tonight in the upper 50s southwest, 60s west and central to around 70 from Billings to Miles City.

Highs Thursday in the 90s.

Highs may drop a bit to the upper 80s and lower 90s early next week.

However, long-range models continue to show hot temperatures through most of the month.