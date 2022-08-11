Temperatures late today were in the 80s and 90s statewide.

Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph.

There is a chance of a few thunderstorms moving into the west from Idaho.

A few strong storms in west-central Montana near Missoula.

Elsewhere, clear to partly cloudy central and east.

High pressure over the western United States will continue to keep hot weather across the northern Rockies and plains.

The southwest Monsoon flow will bring a few thunderstorms to western Montana this evening across the west and southwest areas Friday.

A westerly flow will shut of the moisture supply with very dry air Sunday and next week along with hot temperatures.

Lows tonight in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Highs tomorrow in the 90s.

Highs in the 90s through the weekend across most of the state, although around 100 next week in the Missoula area and 80s in Bozeman.

Highs through the period in Butte will be in the 80s.