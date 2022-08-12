Strong to severe storms are possible through the evening across western and central Montana.

A severe thunderstorm watch is posted until 9 pm for western Montana, including the Missoula, Dillon, Hamilton, Polson and Kalispell areas.

Hail and strong winds are possible with the storms, which are popping up across the western half of the state.

Temperatures are in the 80s to lower 90s west to the upper 90s to lower 100s east with the sunshine.

Monsoon moisture is clashing with surface heating to generate thunderstorms across central and western Montana.

These will shift into northeast Montana after midnight before ending.

Another round of showers and storms are expected Saturday across central and eastern Montana with drier air moving into the west.

The showers and storms should be confined to south-central and southeast Montana on Sunday.

Drier statewide next week and continued hot.

Lows tonight in the 50s to around 60 central and west to the 60s east.

Highs tomorrow in the upper 80s southwest to the 90s elsewhere.

More of the same early next week before hotter temperatures settle in late week with highs in the 90s to around 100.