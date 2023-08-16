High temperatures today were only in the 80s across parts of eastern and central Montana thanks to a cold front.

Meanwhile, the mercury was flirting with 100 around Missoula.

Smoke may impede maximum warming in that area.

Temperatures were 2 to 17 degrees cooler statewide.

Heat returns to all of the state tomorrow with a heat advisory most areas, including Missoula, Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell and Lewistown.

Highs will range from 97 to 105.

Fire weather warnings and watches from the Missoula and Kalispell areas east to Glasgow through Friday.

Gusty winds and desert dry air will bring extreme fire danger.

A wind advisory for Fort Peck Lake until 9 pm with gusts up to 40 mph.

Winds were gusting to 34 mph in Glasgow and Glendive.

A cold front cooled parts of eastern and central Montana today while it was hot again in the west with smoke.

All of the state will be very hot on Thursday.

A cold front and showers will start cooling western Montana Friday with the heat continuing central and east.

All of the state will be cooler this weekend with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday into the weekend.

Lows tonight in the 50s and 60s.

Highs tomorrow in the 90s to lower 100s.

Highs 80s west with 90s to around 100 central and east Friday.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and 80s this weekend with some warming again next week.