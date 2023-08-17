Temperatures were hot across Montana today with 90s to around 100.

These temperatures are 1 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday at this time, except in Missoula.

Heat advisory until midnight, and then in eastern Montana on Friday where triple digit heat once again will occur in Glasgow.

Extreme fire danger through Friday, especially Friday when the strongest winds are expected.

A fire weather warning for the northern half of the state with winds gusting to 35 and 45 mph with desert dry air.

An air quality alert for the Missoula, Helena and Kalispell areas.

Winds range from 5 to 25 mph with gusts up to 31 mph in Cut Bank.

Clear skies. Very hot temperatures Thursday but relief is on the way in the form of a cold front.

It will start ushering cooler air into western Montana tomorrow with increasing clouds and winds.

In advance of the front, one more hot day for eastern Montana.

A few dry thunderstorms late in the day across southwest and central Montana.

Low level air is very dry, so no rain is expected.

And now for the great news! Monsoon moisture, including the remnants of Hurricane Hilary will bring widespread beneficial rain early next week.

Some areas will receive up to an inch of rain.

Thunderstorms Saturday will bring rain to the surface with the best chance of rain late Sunday and Monday.

Lows tonight in the upper 50s and 60s.

Highs tomorrow in the 80s to lower 90s west and central to the triple digits east.

Highs drop to the 70s and 80s this weekend with 60s and 70s Monday.