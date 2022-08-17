Temperatures were in the 80s and 90s across Montana today with the hottest centered around Missoula in the west.

Temperatures were 5 to 15 degrees cooler than 24 hours ago north central and east to 5 degrees warm in the west.

A few showers did develop around Glendive in the east.

A weak cold front is tracking across eastern Montana, bringing a couple of showers east central and cooler air to the central and east.

Not so in the west, where near record highs will be possible Thursday and Friday.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories cover Washington, Oregon and western Idaho.

Monsoon moisture will bring a chance for a few high based showers and thunderstorms west of the divide late Friday and Saturday.

Little rain is expected to reach the ground.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs Thursday in the 80s central and east to the 90s to around 100 west.

More of the same Friday.

Temperatures may finally cool statewide by the middle of next week with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

However, long range models show hot weather to conclude the month of August.