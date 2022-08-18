Temperatures across Montana ranged from the 80s central and east to the 90s west, nearing 100 around Missoula.

Winds were generally 5 to 15 mph.

Clear skies throughout the state.

It was a cooler day, although still warm, across central and eastern Montana with hot weather in the west.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories continue to the west in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

Monsoon moisture will return to western Montana, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, eventually moving into the central areas of the state.

A lot of the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground, but a few showers may reach the ground.

Outflow winds will be gusty with a chance of lightning.

Lows tonight in the 50s to around 60.

Highs Friday in the 80s central and east to the 90s to around 100 far west.

Highs in the 90s to around 100 Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will lower to the upper 70s and 80s early and the middle of next week.