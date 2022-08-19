Temperatures across Montana warmed into the 80s statewide, with hotter 90s in the west where the mercury was approaching 100 in the Missoula area.

Winds were generally ranging from 5 to 15 mph.

Skies were clear.

The exception is southwest Montana where monsoon moisture was bringing clouds and a few high-based showers and thunderstorms with little rain reaching the ground.

Outflow winds and lightning are the main impacts.

Hot weather continues from western Montana to Washington and Oregon.

Excessive heat advisories and warnings continue for Washington, Oregon and adjacent areas of Idaho.

Monsoon moisture will move north into southwest Montana and then farther north and northeast into central and western Montana this weekend.

There will be slight chance of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon this weekend.

A cold front will usher cooler air into Montana next week bringing relief from the heat and some rain.

Lows tonight in the 50s, although lower 60s west-central Montana.

Highs tomorrow in the upper 80s and 90s.

Highs will drop to the upper 70s and 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.