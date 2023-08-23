Temperatures today ranged from the 70s west to the 80s central and lower 90s east.

Skies were variable, with more sunshine in the east and clouds in the west.

Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 34 mph around Cut Bank.

There is a slight chance of an evening isolated shower or thundershower.

Otherwise, drier air is moving into Montana.

This will bring a couple of nice summer days Thursday and Friday.

Both days should be sunny.

A weak storm system will move through Montana Friday night and Saturday, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms.

Otherwise, a warming trend this weekend with cooler weather by the middle of next week.

Lows tonight in the 40s and 50s, although lower 60s northeast.

Highs tomorrow in the upper 70s and 80s, which is near normal.

Highs will warm to the 80s and 90s Sunday Monday and Tuesday before cooling by next Wednesday.