Temperatures were held down today across Montana due to clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms.

Most temperatures were in the 70s to lower 80s.

Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph.

A flood watch through tonight for western and parts of central and north central Montana.

It includes Missoula, Kalispell, Butte, Helena and Cut Bank.

Heavy rain may fall with some storms producing flash flooding.

Low pressure in the Pacific Northwest continues to bring a moist monsoonal southwest flow to Montana.

The flow, combined with surface heating, will bring showers and thunderstorms to the state through Friday.

Nocturnal storms are also possible due to the instability.

Drier air moves in over the weekend and next week.

Lows in the 50s.

Highs Thursday in the 70s and 80s.

More of the same through Monday, then hotter with highs back to the 80s and 90s at the beginning of September.