Temperatures were near normal today in the 80s, although smoke hindered warming in the northwest and parts of north central Montana.

Clear skies with winds 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 28 mph in Lewistown.

Nice summer weather across the northern Rockies and Plains.

High pressure is bringing the pleasant weather.

A giant high pressure system is anchored over the nation's heartland where a relentless heat wave continues.

Put a clockwise circulation around it, and that puts Montana in a southwest flow.

Moisture will rotate into the western part of the state tomorrow afternoon for a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Most of the afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms on Saturday will be south of I-90 from Missoula to Bozeman.

That same high pressure system will retrograde a bit west Sunday and early next week.

That means a warming trend back to above normal temperatures.

Cooler weather will briefly visit the state by the middle of next week.

Lows tonight in the 40s and 50s.

Highs tomorrow mostly in the 80s.

Highs will warm to the 80s and 90s Sunday and early next week before cooling by Wednesday.