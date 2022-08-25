Temperatures across Montana were in the 70s to lower 80s on Thursday with variable cloudiness.

Winds ranged from 10 to 20 mph.

Radar showed showers and thunderstorms across the western third of the state.

A flood watch through tonight for parts of central and western Montana, including Missoula, Great Falls, Kalispell, Butte and Helena.

Locally heavy rain may bring localized flooding to some areas.

Low pressure continues to bring a moist and unstable southwest monsoonal flow to the state.

More showers and thunderstorms are possible through Friday, although diminishing on Friday.

Models now show a weak storm system moving into Montana this weekend, bringing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be pleasant through the weekend.

However, as August winds down and we move into early September, a heat wave will possibly impact the state.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s west and central to around 60 east.

Highs tomorrow in the 80s.

Highs in the 70s and 80s this weekend, warming to the 80s and 90s by the middle of next week.