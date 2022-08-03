A bubble of hotter air will move into the state Thursday before cooling behind a cold front.

Strong winds, dry air and hot temperatures will bring extreme fire danger to Montana.

A fire weather warning for most of the state until 9 pm on Thursday.

A high wind warning Thursday for the Rocky Mountain Front and a wind advisory for Flathead Lake.

Winds up to 60 mph along the front with gusts to 35 mph on the lake.

Winds gusting from 40 to 60 mph, mainly Thursday.

Winds range from 15 to 25 mph across the state with gusts to 35 mph from Livingston to Helena to Cut Bank.

Temperatures are in the upper 80s to mid-90s with sunny skies.

The heat returns to Montana Thursday before a cold front cools us Friday.

Gusty winds will accompany the front.

A chance of a few showers far south and east, but for the most part, it will be a dry front.

An area of low pressure south of the state will bring a chance of showers across southern Montana Friday and Saturday.

Hot weather returns next week with another heat wave possible.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs Thursday in the 80s to around 90s west, 90s central and the lower 100s east.

Highs drop to the upper 70s and 80s Friday and Saturday before warming back to the upper 80s and 90s next week.