Low pressure is moving along the Canadian border, rotating energy and moisture into northwest and central Montana where most of the rain is into the evening hours.

Temperatures were autumn-like in the west and summer warmth in the east.

Temperatures ranged from 56 in Kalispell to86 in Glasgow.

A high wind warning through mid-day Thursday from Cut Bank south and east to Great Falls where winds will gust up to 60 mph.

A wind advisory until 8 pm for Flathead Lake with gusts up to 35 mph.

And an advisory for Fort Peck Lake through Thursday.

Winds up to 40 mph.

Winds were howling, with sustained winds of 30 and 33 mph in Great Falls and Lewistown and gusts up to 41 mph in Great Falls and 46 mph in Lewistown.

A storm system will exit Montana tonight.

In its wake, winds were strong with one of the highest gusts up to 67 mph at Bynum, in Teton County.

Rainfall was the heaviest across the northwest with three inches in Hungry Horse.

As one low pressure moves away, another will dig southward along the west coast.

With it and high pressure in the central plains, a warmer and moist southwest flow will develop after patchy fog in the morning.

It will bring a warming trend starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend.

By late Friday through the weekend, moisture will create instability to bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the state.

Lows tonight in the 40s central and west to the 50s northeast.

Dillon may see 39 for a low. Highs tomorrow in the 70s to low 80s central and west to the 80s east.

A few 90s by the weekend.