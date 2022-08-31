Temperatures were hot again today across Montana with 90s to around 100.

Winds were light and generally under 10 mph with clear skies.

Strong high pressure continues to bring a major heat wave to the state as we end August and begin September.

Heat advisories continue for parts of Washington, Idaho and Oregon.

A weak front will drop temperatures a few degrees in the west on Thursday and in the central and east Friday.

The heat builds back into the state Saturday into early next week when we're expecting record or near record highs.

Some models are now indicating a possible break from the heat by the latter half of next week.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs Thursday in the 90s, with 90s to around 100 in the east.

Highs in the 90s to around 100 Saturday through Tuesday with some relief after that.