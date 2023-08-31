Temperatures were pleasant across Montana today with 70s to lower 80s, except upper 60s in Kalispell.

Low pressure will move south along the west coast.

This will bring a southwest flow into Montana and bring a warming trend as well! It will also bring moisture, which means a few showers and thunderstorms by the weekend.

Skies were clear, except for some clouds from Missoula to Kalispell.

A wind advisory until 9 pm for Fort Peck Lake.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

Winds were sustained up to 23 mph in Glasgow with gusts there up to 38 mph.

For Downtown Tonight in Missoula this evening, expect a pleasant evening with temperatures dropping from the 70s to the upper 60s.

Lows this morning were in the 50s to lower 60s, except 40s in Dillon and 31 at West Yellowstone.

Where skies clear overnight some fog will form in the morning.

Otherwise, mostly sunny and warmer Friday.

That southwest flow will bring a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm along and south of I-90 Saturday.

A better chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday in all but northeast Montana.

A cold front will usher cooler air into the state Sunday night and Labor Day with a chance of showers.

Lows tonight in the 40s to lower 50s.

Highs tomorrow in the upper 70s around Butte and Dillon to the 80s to lower 90s elsewhere.

Highs in the 80s and 90s Saturday, falling to the upper 60s and 70s by Monday.