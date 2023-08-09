A line of showers and thunderstorms will move swiftly across Montana tonight.

It is currently across northwest Montana.

Temperatures early this evening range from rain-cooled 60s around Kalispell to the upper 70s and 80s west central and central to the lower 90s northeast.

A wind advisory tonight and Thursday for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana where winds will gust up to 35 mph.

Wind range from 5 to 15 mph except stronger in Cut Bank.

Winds have been gusting from 20 to 35 mph across parts of the state.

A weak cold front will usher slightly cooler air into Montana through Thursday.

It will bring gusty winds and a brief period of showers and thunderstorms tonight, moving west to east across the state.

A fire weather warning Thursday for northeast Montana, including Phillips and Valley Counties, the Little Rockier, Lower Missouri Breaks and Charles Russell Refuge.

Winds will gust up to 40 mph.

Cooler Thursday central and west and in the east Friday.

Warmer Friday central and west and statewide this weekend.

It will be very warm to hot this weekend.

Lows tonight in the upper 40s and 50s west and central to the 50s to around 60 northeast.

Highs tomorrow in the 70s to lower 80s west and central to the mid to upper 80s east.

Highs will warm into the 80s and 90s this weekend.