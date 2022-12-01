Temperatures varied greatly across the state today depending on what side of a warm front you were on.
It was in the single digits above and below zero north central with 30s and lower 40s south central and southeast.
Winter storm warnings continue for some of the mountains in the central and west, although these will be expiring this evening up to around midnight.
Winter weather advisories continue for most lower elevations.
However, they expire this evening in the west and around midnight in the central areas.
They continue for northeast Montana through tomorrow morning where an additional one to three inches are possible.
Winds were 5 to 15 mph, although stronger in the infamously high wind prone areas such as Livingston.
Wind chills were below zero in Great Falls, Cut Bank and Havre.
Wind chill advisory there through Friday morning.
Some chills down to 30 below zero.
Low pressure is tracking across Montana.
It will bring snow to the state, with it ending in the west early this evening, central areas around midnight but continuing into the morning hours in northeast Montana.
Drier air arrives later Friday into early Sunday as high pressure builds into the region.
Another storm system will bring snow to southwest Montana late Sunday and spread into west central and south central areas early Monday.
tonight in the single digits and 10s below zero north central and northeast to the single digits and lower 10s above zero elsewhere.
Highs tomorrow in the single digits above and below zero north central and northeast to the 10s and 20s elsewhere.
Highs warm into the 20s and 30s this weekend.
Continued below normal temperatures next week.
