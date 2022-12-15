Temperatures were in the 10s east to the 20s west today.
Light snow continued from around Great Falls south to Bozeman and east of Glasgow to the North Dakota border.
A blizzard warning for the counties along the Dakota border tonight for another one to three inches of snow and winds up to 45 mph.
A winter weather advisory for areas east of Glasgow and Jordan for another inch and winds up to 40 mph.
Winds were gusting between 30 and 40 mph in eastern Montana with wind chills below zero in Glendive and Havre.
The Midwest storm is still throwing snow and strong winds into far eastern Montana.
This will continue tonight before much improvement Friday.
Weak high pressure builds into central and western Montana, although light snow may continue a good part of the night across southwest Montana around Bozeman.
Mainly dry and cold Friday.
An arctic cold front will move into Montana Saturday with frigid temperatures by Sunday.
Pacific moisture will overrun the cold air and produce snow, with possible significant accumulations.
Our models show the best chance of snow will be a long a stalled front from Missoula to the Billings area.
A second surge of even colder arctic air will enter the state by Wednesday of next week.
Lows tonight in the single digits and 10s.
Highs tomorrow in the 10s east to the 20s west.
Highs will drop to the single digits above and below zero next week along and east of the divide with 10s west.
Lows will drop to the 10s and 20s below zero next week along and east of the divide with single digits above and below west.
