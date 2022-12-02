A stationary front extends across central Montana.
North of it, temperatures are in the single digits above and below zero while south of it temperatures are in the 10s and 20s.
A winter weather advisory for the Rocky Mountain Front until 3 pm Saturday.
Winds up to 60 mph will bring extensive blowing and drifting snow.
Winds range from 5 to 15 mph.
Wind chills are well below zero along the Canadian border.
A wind chill advisory until 11 am Saturday for north central and northeast Montana from Cut Bank to Glasgow.
Wind chills down to 30 below zero.
High pressure will bring very cold temperatures to Montana tonight and tomorrow.
Winter like but nice Saturday with sunshine and light winds.
Another storm system will move into the region late Sunday.
Snow will develop south of I-90 Sunday afternoon and spread across the southern half of the state Sunday night and all but far north central and eastern Montana on Monday.
Accumulations are likely, especially along and south of I-90.
Lows tonight in the single digits above and below zero with 10s below zero along the northern border.
Highs Saturday in the 20s and 30s.
More of the same through next week with below normal temperatures.
