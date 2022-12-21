Temperatures across Montana were in the 10s and 20s late Friday although in the single digits in the southwest around Dillon.
Winds varied from calm up to 25 mph sustained in Cut Bank with wind chills below zero in Glendive.
Radar is starting to show light snow developing across north central Montana.
Conditions for the Montana State playoff game in Brookings, South Dakota will be extremely cold, but dry.
Temperatures will range from 5 to 10 degrees with gusty winds up to 25 mph.
Wind chills will be brutal and well below zero.
An arctic cold front will move into Montana Saturday, clearing the state by late Sunday.
It will bring frigid temperatures to the state Saturday night through Thursday of next week.
Pacific moisture will overrun the cold air bringing some snow to the state, although models have backed off of very heavy snow.
A winter weather advisory starts late Saturday through early Monday across northwest and parts of west central Montana, including the Kalispell and Polson areas west to the Idaho border.
Worst case scenario is 2" to 5" in Kalispell with 4"-8" in Glacier Park and 3"-7" in the lower Clark Fork region west of Missoula and Kootenai-Cabinet area west of Kalispell.
Snow periodically next week, especially across western Montana.
The coldest arctic air will be from Great Falls southeast to Billings and east to the Dakota borders.
A wind chill advisory for late Saturday all the way through Thursday morning for northern Montana, from Harlem through Have to Cut Bank.
Wind chills will range from 30 to 45 below zero.
Elsewhere, wind chills will be in the 10s and 20s below zero.
A warming trend is expected by the end of next week and the Christmas holiday weekend.
Lows tonight in the single digits and 10s.
Highs tomorrow in the 10s and 20s.
Highs drop to the single digits and 10s east of the divide Sunday with 20s west around Missoula.
Lows will drop to the 10s and 20s below zero early next week across northern Montana with single digits and 10s below zero across south central Montana around Billings and in the southeast around Miles City.
Highs will rebound to the 20s and 30s by Friday of next week except the bitter cold holds on in the northeast around Glasgow.
Continued warming next weekend.
