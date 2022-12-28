Temperatures were in the 30s to lower 40s statewide except from Havre to Glasgow where a cold front has lowered temperatures to the lower 20s.
A winter weather advisory until 7 pm for the Rocky Mountain Front for lingering snow showers and gusty winds.
An advisory until 11 pm from Lewistown to Havre where some minor accumulations will occur with a cold front.
Radar shows areas of light snow across west central with more widespread across the north central and northeast parts of the state.
Winds are 5 to 15 mph with locally higher sustained winds with gusts in the 30s mph from Livingston to the Billings areas.
Wind chills have fallen to the single digits in Glasgow in the northeast.
A cold front is moving into eastern Montana.
It will bring light accumulating snow to eastern Montana from Glasgow and Havre southeast to Miles City.
A break from the snow tomorrow and where there are breaks in the clouds tomorrow morning, patchy fog will be possible.
Black ice is likely scattered across the state.
Another moist weather system will bring some snow to western parts of the state Friday and Saturday, with some accumulations around Missoula and Kalispell.
Lows tonight in the 10s and 20s.
Highs Thursday in the 20s southwest around Butte and Bozeman to the 30s elsewhere.
Highs in the 30s to lower 40s Friday and Saturday, dropping to the 20s and 30s the first three days of 2023.
