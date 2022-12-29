Temperatures were in the 20s in northeast and southwest Montana today while 30s elsewhere.
A winter weather advisory late tonight and Friday for the Kootenai Cabinet area of northwest Montana and the Lower Clark Fork area west of Missoula.
Snowfall of one to three inches with up to six inches at Lookout Pass.
Radar shows partly cloudy skies west of the divide with clear to partly cloudy skies central and east.
Winds were 5 to 15 mph although higher around Cut Bank and Livingston.
Another Pacific storm system will move across Montana bringing snow or a mix to the western valleys late tonight and Friday with mountain snow.
Very little precipitation in the central and east with gusty winds up to 40 mph on Friday.
A slight chance of snow showers or flurries this weekend and turning a little colder on New Year's Day Sunday.
Dry with temperatures at or a little below normal next week.
Lows tonight in the single digits northeast and southwest with 10s and lower 20s elsewhere.
Highs tomorrow in the 20s far northeast to the 30s to around 40 elsewhere.
Highs will drop back to the 20s and 30s Sunday and next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.